Bhopal: CM Shivraj’s appeal for corona safety norms fall on deaf ears

The warning of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for adherence to Covid norms seems to have fallen on deaf ears as people look hardly bothered about corona protocol. Corona cases are on rise all over the state.

In Bhopal, district administration has launched massive spot fine drive against violators. But people avoid face covers and social distancing though government has warned about second wave of corona in media and social media.

On their part, traders have taken decision to launch public awareness campaign by motivating people to adhere to Covid safety norms. New Market Traders Association general secretary Ajay Dewanani said, “We will raise awareness in public as well as among traders for strict implementation of Covid norms. Our main focus is to control crowd in market by ensuring social distancing.”

The local markets could not be closed at 8 pm on Saturday because of the wedding season.