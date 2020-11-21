Madhya Pradesh: Trading activity in Bhopal to close at 8pm, liquor shops at 10pm

BHOPAL: Amid rising corona cases, markets, barring liquor shops, in Bhopal would now close by 8:00pm. The liquor shops would operate till 10pm. Night curfew would remain in force between 10pm and 6am.

These decisions were taken in Disaster Management (crisis management) Committee presided over by Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Saturday. The committee had met after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked district crisis management committees to take decisions regarding checking Corona at their own level.

Disaster management committee recommended only 100 participants in weddings at marriage halls and 200 in open space. It clarified that no one should be allowed entry without mask and sanitizers.