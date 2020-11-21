Madhya Pradesh: Trading activity in Bhopal to close at 8pm, liquor shops at 10pm

BHOPAL: Amid rising corona cases, markets, barring liquor shops, in Bhopal would now close by 8:00pm. The liquor shops would operate till 10pm. Night curfew would remain in force between 10pm and 6am.
These decisions were taken in Disaster Management (crisis management) Committee presided over by Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Saturday. The committee had met after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked district crisis management committees to take decisions regarding checking Corona at their own level.
Disaster management committee recommended only 100 participants in weddings at marriage halls and 200 in open space. It clarified that no one should be allowed entry without mask and sanitizers.
On Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructed that markets be closed between 10.00pm and 6:00am in five districts –Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha.
However, traders association of state capital decided to down shutters by 8:00pm in state capital to curb corona spread. Bhopal Chamber of Commerce, Confederation All India Traders (CAIT) and other traders association attended the meeting convened by New Market Traders’ Association. Akhil Bharatiya Vyapar Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said that Thok Bazar too would close down by 8:00 pm.
Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, while talking to Free Press, said, “Traders association put up the proposal for closing shops by 8:00 pm. The disaster management committee welcomed it. Rest is already in guidelines issued by the state government. Limit of participants in marriage ceremony to 100 in hall and 200 in open space too were already there. Similarly, state government has already decided to close business establishments by 10:00 pm and till 6:00 am so it is for trade and business including wine shops.”
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)