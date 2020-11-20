Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha to go under night curfew from November 21- Check full details

Amid rising corona cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that business establishments in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Vidisha and Ratlam would remain closed from 10 pm to 6 am. Besides, all classes up to class 8 would remain closed till December 31. Rest of the classes would continue as per existing guidelines.

Addressing crisis management committees of all districts, he clarified that there would be lockdown in the state to curb corona and added that lockdown would remain in force only in cantonment zones. He asked collectors to clamp night curfew if corona positive rate crossed 5% in their districts.

He further said that inter-state and inter-district transportation will remain unaffected to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. Similarly, industries would operate normally and factory workers would not be stopped from going to their workplace. Effort should be made to raise awareness in public regarding protection from corona so that economy does not suffer, he added.

Cinema halls would operate with 50% seating capacity. Marriage function would be allowed with limited number of guests adherence to all Covid norms. He also appealed to the people to wear mask. He also sought cooperation from NGOs.

Corona continued to rise in Madhya Pradesh. The state reported 1,528 positive cases taking its tally to 1,89,546 and toll to 3,138 with 10 new deaths. Positive rate was 4.8% with 31,371 samples being sent for testing. Positives cases increased to 10,402.

Bhopal reported 350 positive cases taking tally to 28,788 and toll to 503. Gwalior reported 96 positives, while Jabalpur reported 58 positives cases.

Corona continued to rise in other districts too. Ratlam reported 76 positive cases, Rewa 46, Sagar 45, Vidisha 39, Shivpuri 31, Ashok Nagar 18, Sehore and Barwani reported 15 positive cases each.

Various traders associations of Bhopal have decided to close down shops by 8:00pm as an initiative to curb corona spread. However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan declared that business establishments should be closed from 10:00pm to 6:00am. So it is clear instruction to close down the shops by 10:00pm. But traders of state capital have decided to close the shops by 8:00pm to get rid of corona upsurge.

Associations convened a meeting in New Market and decided to close the shops by 8:00pm except emergency services like medical and essential commodities. Such decision has been taken unanimously to check the corona spread. In the last two days, there was corona blast in state capital. So traders have taken the initiatives at their own level without any intervention of administration. Social awareness will also be raised in visitors in market for adherence of covid norms.

New Market traders Association general secretary Ajay Dewnani said, “We discussed for implement of corona norms. We decided to close down the shops by 8:00pm except emergency services like medical and essential commodities. Bairagarh and chowk bazaar traders association did not attend the meeting so it is now clear that almost 80 per cent of the traders will close down their shops by 8:00pm.”

He further said, “We have also decided for weekly off in market. So New Market will remain closed on Monday. Similarly, markets of other areas will decided the weekly off days. Secondly, we will launch public awareness campaign to raise awareness in public regarding adherence of COVID norms like covering faces with masks. We will keep on making announcement in markets and carry on other activities for raising awareness in public.”