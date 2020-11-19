Son Muslim, Father Hindu: Religious conversion reported by Child Welfare Committee in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A case of alleged religion conversion was reported by Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member here on Thursday. This comes close on heels of state home minister Narottam Mishra’s announcement that state government will amend Dharma Swantrata Adhiniyam, 2020, in the assembly to stop love jihad and forced religion conversions.

The fresh case relates to 14-year-old boy who was to be handed over to his father. When the boy was presented before CWC, member Kripashankar Choubey checked his documents. He was going back to his father’s house after living in the organisation for seven years.

When the documents were checked it was found that the boy is a Muslim and the father is Hindu. The documents did not match the boy’s personal details with that of his father. “It is a suspicious case. CWC will investigate the case fully and police help will be taken if needed,” Choubey added.

The boy and father know each other well as the latter visited him several times. When questioned about the name and religion, the father claimed that they are Hindus. He said many organisations in the city violate norms set by government. These organisation keep orphans and children abandoned by their parents. He also claimed that organisations change religion of children for their own sake.