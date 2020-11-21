Chhath Mahaparv celebrated in Indore

Indore: Worshipping the Sun and expressing gratitude for its power nourishing life on the planet, people of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and eastern India living in various parts of the city celebrated four-day fest of Chhath Mahaparv. On Saturday, the last of Mahaparv was celebrated by offering ‘arghya’ to the rising sun.

Four-day Chhath Puja concluded and devotees majorly women culminated their 36-hour-long fast on Saturday morning with the sunrise.

Chhath Puja Aayojan Samitis and Poorvottar Sanskritik Sansthan, the apex social organization of the people of Poorvottar Samaj in the city in view of corona pandemic had appealed the community people and devotees to avoid participating in group offering of `arghya’.

Hence, ‘arghya’ offering was conducted at home in an artificial pond instead of public water bodies as a precautionary measure against Covid-19. Chatth Puja Aaayojan Samitis allowed only a specified number of devotees at the `Chhath ghats’ to offer prayer and `arghya’ to the Sun God.

Precautionary measures like arrangements of sanitizers, masks and social distancing were followed at many ghats where ‘arghya’ offering was performed.

At many ghats and in homes, traditional Chhath songs were sung by devotees creating an aura of religious fervour.

Devotees attired in traditional ethnic dresses were seen at ghats carrying traditional home cooked prasad like `thekua’, seasonal fruits, sweets, sugar canes in bamboo made containers.

Major celebrations of Chhath Mahaparv were seen in Tulsi Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Triveni Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Piliyahana pond, Silicon City, Phoenix Township, Aerodrom road, Rau and Pithampur area.

Talking about the importance of the festival, general secretary of Purvottar Sanskrutik Sansthan KK Jha said, “Every festival teaches us an important lesson of life, Chhath Puja essentially helps people in understanding and harnessing the power of sun.” He quoted the importance of sun for human survival.

“The importance of Chhath Puja has increased with time, because in the rat race of success, we often forget the importance of our life,” state president of sansthan Thakur Jagdish Singh said. He explained that these rituals and power of sun helps us in living a more spiritual life.