Mumbai celebrates a muted Chhath Puja amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai is witnessing a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who had been celebrating the Chhath Puja at Juhu Beach over the past 23 years, organised a Chhath Puja on the terrace of his building this year.
Meanwhile, people were also spotted celebrating Chhath Puja this year at a pond in Kurla, amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
A visitor at the Juhu beach said, "There`s usually a lot of crowd here on Chhath Puja but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are going to celebrate it at home. We support the government`s decision."
Another visitor said, "We support the government's decision for restricting celebrations of Chhath Puja in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The police officials were seen guarding the Juhu beach to avoid any gathering amid the Chhath Puja festival.
The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed while celebrating Chhath Puja in the state.
These include urging people to not crowd the waterfronts and beaches and instead, celebrate it from their homes.The festival that began on Wednesday is set to conclude on Saturday.
