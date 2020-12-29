Madhya Pradesh: After UK returnees test corona-positive, health department not following uniform protocol in state

BHOPAL: The health department has not followed uniform protocol for treatment of British returnees after they tested corona-positive in Madhya Pradesh. However, it is supposed to follow a uniform protocol for all British returnees who are corona-positive and they should be kept in separate wards in hospitals till their final test report is cleared by the NIV, Pune, or NDC, New Delhi.

In Jabalpur, a British returnee has been admitted in a separate ward in the Medical College, while, in Bhopal, a British returnee has been given the liberty of home isolation. British returnees are either tested positive, or are suspected cases, in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Besides, there are around 500 British returnees in Madhya Pradesh and they are being subjected to the RT-PCR tests. In Bhopal, there are 64 such cases and 44 of them have been tested and one of them is a suspected case. Their samples have been sent to Delhi for the final test.