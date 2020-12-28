Madhya Pradesh: Sample of a suspect UK returnee sent to Delhi for Covid testing

BHOPAL: Sample of a suspect UK returnee has been sent to Delhi for further testing in connection with Covid strain. So far 64 British returnees have been identified and 44 of them have undergone RT-PCR test. One of them is a suspect.

Burhanpur had only three active cases on Monday. Dindori and Burhanpur reported no new case. Burhanpur reported three active cases, while Dindori has 22 while Shajapur, Seoni, Bhind, Ashok Nagar and Anuppur have one positive case each. The state reported 876 corona positive cases pushing its tally 2,39,228 positive cases and toll to 3,572 on Monday. The state has 3.3% corona positive rate. Total active cases are 9,874 while 2,25,782 have been cured so far, including 1,090 cured in single day. Total 26,180 samples were sent for testing and 91 of them were rejected.

Indore reported 293 corona positives taking its tally to 54,209 and toll to 863 while Bhopal reported 167 corona positives taking its tally to 38,796 and toll to 571. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 24 and 43 corona positive cases each. Other districts like Khargone reported 29 corona positive cases while Ratlam reported 25 corona cases. Sagar reported 18 cases, Vidisha 14 cases, Satna 13 cases, Panna 12 cases and Barwani, Dewas, Mandsaur and Balaghat reported10 cases each.