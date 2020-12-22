Despite Madhya Pradesh having no direct international flights, there is need to be cautious about new corona strain detected in UK

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has no scope for any kind of impact of the new corona strain detected in Britain as there is no direct international flight to Madhya Pradesh. Therefore, any air passenger who comes from Britain, arrives through Delhi, Mumbai and other international airports. But, in spite of it, there is a need of taking precautions and preventive measures. There is a need to monitor air passengers who have arrived in India in the past 15 days as the new virus strain has already entered India.

‘Only case load will increase’

Medical experts clarified that mortality rate would not be affected in case of infection from the new Covid-19 strain, but only the case load will increase as the new strain infects more people. Already, the guidelines have been changed to treat corona virus infection in the country and, consequently, the death rate has been reduced.

Today, five out of 266 passengers were detected infected with the coronavirus on Britain flights, but its strain has not been confirmed. Their samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for research and the people have been sent to a care centre. The ministry of civil aviation has temporarily suspended all flights originating from the UK to India till the midnight of December 31 night and this suspension is to start at midnight on December 22 night.