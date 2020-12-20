Madhya Pradesh: Fair in Nageshwar Teerth in Unhel near Alot cancelled due to corona outbreak

Alot (Ujjain distriict): The annual fair that is organised in Shri Nageshwar Parshwanath Teerth in Unhel near Alot on Paush Dashami has been cancelled due to outbreak of corona pandemic. The fair was to be held on January 8, 2021.

Every year, the fair is organised on Lord Parshvanath’s Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav in Unhel village. Thousands of devotees from across the region throng the fair. A mass feast is also organised on the occasion, which thousands of devotees join. Many traders visit the fair from faraway places to set up shops, swings and other rides.

Dharamchand Jain, the joint secretary of Teerth Pedhi temple, said a decision to cancel the annual fair has been taken in view of Covid pandemic for which support of devotees has been sought.

As reported earlier, Ujjain district has recorded 4,428 novel coronavirus cases. With 4,098 recoveries and 101 deaths so far, district still has 229 active patients undergoing treatment at different hospital and Covid care centres. Not only fairs, but several others religious functions were cancelled this year due to outbreak of pandemic.