COVID-19 in India: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin under human trial in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: There are eight vaccines that are currently in different stages of development in the country. But trial of only one vaccine — Covaxin — is being carried out in Madhya Pradesh.

The clinical trial for Covaxin is being carried at People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS). The vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the ICMR.

At present the Gandhi Medical College (GMC) is waiting for approval from the company and from the ICMR. So, at the moment there is only one vaccine trial that is being carried out in Madhya Pradesh. Incidentally, GMC which is in category-2 for the trial, has been deprived of approval because of shortage of volunteers, while PCSM has claimed that it is getting sufficient volunteers.