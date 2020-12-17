COVID-19 in India: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin under human trial in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: There are eight vaccines that are currently in different stages of development in the country. But trial of only one vaccine — Covaxin — is being carried out in Madhya Pradesh.
The clinical trial for Covaxin is being carried at People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS). The vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech in association with the ICMR.
At present the Gandhi Medical College (GMC) is waiting for approval from the company and from the ICMR. So, at the moment there is only one vaccine trial that is being carried out in Madhya Pradesh. Incidentally, GMC which is in category-2 for the trial, has been deprived of approval because of shortage of volunteers, while PCSM has claimed that it is getting sufficient volunteers.
The other vaccines that are being developed in India include Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with AstraZeneca, and ZyCOV-D, a vaccine by Cadila Healthcare that is being jointly developed with the Department of Biotechnology. Sputnik-V is the fourth vaccine candidate developed by Dr Reddy's Lab and Gamaleya National Centre in Russia.
NVX-CoV2373 is another vaccine that being developed by SII and Novavax. The sixth vaccine is a recombinant protein antigen-based vaccine manufactured by Biological E and MIT in USA.
HGCO 19, the seventh one is being manufactured by Genova in Pune in collaboration with HDT, USA. The eighth vaccine is again being developed by Bharat Biotech, this time in collaboration with Thomas Jefferson University, USA.