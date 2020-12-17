If Centre doesn't give free COVID-19 vaccine, Maharashtra govt will think about it: State Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Asserting that the central government must give the COVID-19 vaccine to people free of cost, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that if it doesn't do so then the state would think about distributing the vaccine for free.

"We demanded that the central government should give the COVID-19 vaccine to people free of cost. If it doesn't, then we will think about giving it for free in the state," Tope said, adding the central's government decisions on providing vaccines will be implemented in Maharashtra.