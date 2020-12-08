Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope urges citizens to donate blood as stock is restricted to 6 days

Four days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray’s appeal, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday urged citizens, organisations and parties to donate blood. Stock for only five to six days is available at present. This is necessary as COVID-19 patients may face hardships in the wake of blood storage.

Tope hailed the response from the youth, but said it was not enough. He has appealed to youth to come forward and donate blood ahead of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s birthday on December 12.

The minister admitted that the lockdown had impacted the blood donation camps.

Tope hoped that political parties, religious and social organisations and housing societies in the state would hold blood donation drives while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.