Shocking! Man Mercilessly Kills 3-Year-Old Niece In Front Of Her Mom After Argument With Family In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly murdered his three-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday. The accused had a heated argument with his family members when he lost temper and slit the throat of his sister's little daughter.

The three-year-old niece (Rumeja) was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The accused was identified as Faraj, a resident of the Jahangirabad area. His family said that Faraj was a psychopath and was under treatment.

According to information, Rumeja's mother took her to her maternal home (Nani's house) to spend Sunday with the family. After dinner, around 11 pm while playing, the girl went to her maternal uncle, Faraz (30), who was caught in a quarrel with his family. The family members were explaining to him to stop wasting time and start working for the livelihood.

Angry by his family's comments, Faraz said, “Kaam Karke Dikhata Hun” (I will do the work now).

In a glance, he brought a knife from inside, and before anyone could understand anything, he silted the girl's throat at the moment. The entire family, including the toddler's mother, was present at the spot.

By the time the family tried to save Rumeja, there had been a lot of blood loss. Frightened, Rumeja’s father was called, and he took her to the nearby hospital, and she was declared dead there.

Police arrested the accused

Meanwhile, the family locked the accused in the house. After being informed, the police reached the spot. The family handed the accused to the police, and a case has been registered.

However, the family termed Faraz as a psychopath and that his treatment was underway.