 Shocking! Man Mercilessly Kills 3-Year-Old Niece In Front Of Her Mom After Argument With Family In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShocking! Man Mercilessly Kills 3-Year-Old Niece In Front Of Her Mom After Argument With Family In Bhopal

Shocking! Man Mercilessly Kills 3-Year-Old Niece In Front Of Her Mom After Argument With Family In Bhopal

By the time the family tried to save Rumeja, there had been a lot of blood loss.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly murdered his three-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday. The accused had a heated argument with his family members when he lost temper and slit the throat of his sister's little daughter.

The three-year-old niece (Rumeja) was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The accused was identified as Faraj, a resident of the Jahangirabad area. His family said that Faraj was a psychopath and was under treatment.

According to information, Rumeja's mother took her to her maternal home (Nani's house) to spend Sunday with the family. After dinner, around 11 pm while playing, the girl went to her maternal uncle, Faraz (30), who was caught in a quarrel with his family. The family members were explaining to him to stop wasting time and start working for the livelihood.

FPJ Shorts
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
'Through With 5 Chemos, 3 More To Go..': Hina Khan Shares Update On Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis (VIDEO)
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 1: Public Issue Subscribed 10.83 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 12.14 Times
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 819 Constable Positions
Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 819 Constable Positions
Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows In Sheer Outfit For Maternity Photoshoot, Ranveer Singh Cradles Her Baby Bump
Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Glows In Sheer Outfit For Maternity Photoshoot, Ranveer Singh Cradles Her Baby Bump
Read Also
Night Patrolling Team, Guard Foil Thieves' Bid To Loot Cash From ATM In Bhopal
article-image

Angry by his family's comments, Faraz said, “Kaam Karke Dikhata Hun” (I will do the work now).

In a glance, he brought a knife from inside, and before anyone could understand anything, he silted the girl's throat at the moment. The entire family, including the toddler's mother, was present at the spot. 

By the time the family tried to save Rumeja, there had been a lot of blood loss. Frightened, Rumeja’s father was called, and he took her to the nearby hospital, and she was declared dead there.

Read Also
VIDEO: Two Youths Perform Stunts On Moving Thar At MP's Jiwaji University Campus, Leave The Steering...
article-image

Police arrested the accused

Meanwhile, the family locked the accused in the house. After being informed, the police reached the spot. The family handed the accused to the police, and a case has been registered. 

However, the family termed Faraz as a psychopath and that his treatment was underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disgusting! 13-Year-Old Girl Raped & Impregnated By Dad In Madhya Pradesh

Disgusting! 13-Year-Old Girl Raped & Impregnated By Dad In Madhya Pradesh

MP: Tribal Youth Dies After Sand Mafia Crushes Him Under Tractor-Trolley In Singrauli; Kin Blame...

MP: Tribal Youth Dies After Sand Mafia Crushes Him Under Tractor-Trolley In Singrauli; Kin Blame...

Cabinet Approves Shortest 309 Km New Railway Line Project To Connect Biz Hubs Mumbai & Indore

Cabinet Approves Shortest 309 Km New Railway Line Project To Connect Biz Hubs Mumbai & Indore

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Follows Shivraj's Footsteps, Stops His Cavalcade To Buy Guava From...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Follows Shivraj's Footsteps, Stops His Cavalcade To Buy Guava From...

RGPV Bhopal Scam: ED Raids Suspended RGPV Registrar's House In ₹19.5 Crore Money Laundering Case

RGPV Bhopal Scam: ED Raids Suspended RGPV Registrar's House In ₹19.5 Crore Money Laundering Case