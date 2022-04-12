Self-centric mindset responsible for violence, injustice and inequality, says Gandhian Ramdhiraj

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Gandhian Ramdhiraj has said that evils like injustice, violence, and inequality increase in the society due to self-centric approach.

Therefore, if the younger generation wants a better society, then one has to work for and think about the welfare of others. This is what Sarvodaya is all about, he added.

Ramdhiraj was speaking on the inaugural day of a five-day ‘Youth for Peace and Justice Camp’ at Joura in Morena district on Tuesday. Mahatma Gandhi Seva Ashram Joura and National Youth Scheme organised the camp to mark the 50th anniversary of the surrender of Chambal dacoits.

He said that the impact of climate change is the most on the common man. Due to untimely and excessive rainfall and drought, the majority of people dependent on agriculture and the poor labourers are facing challenges. BY planting trees, the earth can be made green and the environment can be enriched by water conservation and harvesting.

Around 650 youth from 30 states of the country have taken part in the camp.

President of Mahatma Gandhi Seva Ashram Joura, Ransingh Parmar said that the burden of society and nation is on the shoulders of the young generation. “Every young person should work on 'Ek Ghanta Deh Ko-Ek Ghanta Desh Ko' by taking inspiration from Subbarao’s life,” he said.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Teekam Joshi to take over as MP School of Drama director on April 18

Sunil from Thiruvananthapuram said that he had heard and read about the surrender of dacoits and it is a matter of pride for him to meet the surrendered dacoit Bahadur Singh and get to know about his thoughts.

Kalyani Sarkar from West Bengal, said that if she can do something for society by taking inspiration from Subbarao then her life will be blessed. Trustee of National Youth Scheme Sukumaran from Kerala said that connecting with the youth was important.

Young social worker and trustee of Rayuyo, sang a song titled 'Hindi Hai Hum Karod-Karod…’. Youth participated in sessions related to yoga, collective Shramdaan and national flag hoisting.

Professor Anand Kumar from Jawaharlal Nehru University, thinker and former MP Raghu Thakur will participate and present the ideas in the event.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:18 PM IST