Bhopal: Teekam Joshi to take over as MP School of Drama director on April 18

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teekam Joshi will join as the Director of the MP School of Drama (MPSD) on April 18. Joshi was appointed as head of the School on March 30. The delay in his taking over his new position had triggered many speculations.

Denying speculations, Joshi, who is in Delhi presently, told Free Press over the phone on Tuesday that he will be joining the MPSD on April 18. “The Culture Department had issued my appointment order on March 30, which I received on April 4,” he said.

Explaining the delay, Joshi said that he had some prior commitments. “I have to stage my show at the Sangeet Natak Akademi award festival on April 15,” he said. Joshi was conferred with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for acting on April 9 at New Delhi. “I can take a couple of days to join, can’t I,” he said.

Director, Culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi also confirmed that Joshi will join on April 18. “There was a death in his family and also he has to stage a show,” Tripathi said.

Joshi will succeed Alok Chatterjee as the director of the School. Since the departure of Chatterjee on October 8 last year, the MPSD was functioning without a director. Initially, deputy director of culture department, PK Jha, was appointed director in-charge of the school. A few days back, he was replaced by Vandana Pandey.

Teekam Joshi, who hails from Bhopal, has been appointed on a fixed honorarium of Rs 90,000 per month for a period of three years. A graduate from National School of Drama in 2001 with specialisation in acting, he has worked with various groups and repertories including the NSD Rep Co. He has worked under the direction of many veteran directors and altogether he has acted in more than 120 plays. Before his appointment, Joshi was working as a freelance actor. He is also a visiting faculty for Acting and Speech in NSD.

Meanwhile, the MPSD has initiated the process of admissions for the 2022-23 session. The last date for submission of applications is April 15. Preliminary selection Workshop will be conducted in May or June. The school, run by the Department of Culture, conducts a one-year diploma course for training in theatrical discipline.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 04:00 PM IST