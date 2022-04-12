Bhopal: Full tax exemption to operators under Rural Transport policy, says Transport Commissioner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transport Commissioner Mukesh Jain has said that Full tax exemption will be given to operators under new rural transport policy in which Rural Transport Credit (RTC) model to be implemented in Vidisha district.

Apart from this, the incentive amount will be provided to the vehicle operator in the next 6 months as a transport service against the RTC earned by the operators of the vehicles operated for 6 consecutive months from the said operation.

Jain was discussing with the officials about the implementation of the policy in Vidisha, selected as a pilot project under the Rural Transport Policy.

He said that a new rural transport policy Rural Transport Credit (RTC) model has been proposed by the Transport Department in collaboration with Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis, Bhopal to provide easy and affordable public transport service in rural areas.

It is a pilot project for the next six months from May 1, 2022 in Vidisha. If this pilot project is successful then it is planned to be rolled out in the entire state, he added.

A total of 76 rural roads have been identified in Vidisha district for rural transport, which has a total length of 1513 km. 546 villages are located in and around these rural roads, due to which 4.70 lakh rural population will be benefited from the proposed policy, Jain said.

Jain also informed that under the proposed rural transport policy, vehicles of 7+1 to 20+1 seating capacity would be allowed to operate on the route and monthly motor vehicles payable under Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicles Act-1991 on vehicles operated for this rural transport service.

Under this scheme, the interested vehicle operator having valid form can come to the District Transport Office or visit the website of the Transport Department on any one of the 76 rural roads or on more than one interconnected route. One can apply for obtaining a permit to operate a vehicle, Jain informed.

Jain said that the process of applying for obtaining necessary permits for driving vehicles under the Rural Transport Policy had been simplified and applications would be taken for the same even during holidays.

