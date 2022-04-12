Bhopal: 30-year-old engineer commits suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old engineer committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence, Rudraksh Phase 2 under the limits of Shahpura police station, the police said on Tuesday.

The engineer was identified as Akash Tripathi and no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Police station in charge Mahendra Mishra told Free Press that the police received the information about the incident around 3 am on Monday. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot.

Akash’s wife Saloni told the police that on late Sunday night Akash got annoyed over some issue and he closed himself in the room. She kept knocking the door but he did not respond. After a few minutes when she felt silence, she called her neighbours.

The neighbours reached there and broke the door. As soon as they entered the room, they found Akash hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately took him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Mishra said that in the preliminary investigation, the police came to know that Akash had lost his father, mother and his brother in the past two years. He also used to call his mother and father in sleep. He lost his father in Corona, mother died because of cancer and brother died in a road accident, since then he was in depression.

On the other hand the police also came to know that Akash had committed suicide because he was having dispute with his wife. The police, however, registered a case and started the investigations into the matter, Mishra added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:45 AM IST