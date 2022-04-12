Indore: MGM sends samples of genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the chances of the fourth wave of Covid-19 due to the new XE variant of Covid-19, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has pulled up its socks to keep a vigil on the situation.

The college administration has started sending samples of positive patients for genome sequencing to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal.

“We are sending 18-20 samples of the patients coming positive every 15 days. Samples are being sent to AIIMS, Bhopal and we are monitoring the reports to ensure taking requisite steps to control the situation if any,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He said that they didn’t find any report of the new variant in any sample sent from Indore and Khandwa.

“We are sending samples from Indore as well as from Khargone. Variants like omicron and delta were found in all previous samples sent from Indore,” he said.

Commenting on the severity of the new variant, Dr Dixit said that as per the studies they received over the variant, it would not be lethal like last previous waves.

“The new variant is formed by the combination of two variants i.e. BA.1 and BA.2 sub-lineage of Covid-19. It might be more transmissible but it would not be severe in terms of complications and patients might only get cough and cold,” Dr Dixit added.

Meanwhile, HoD of Medicine in MGM Medical College Dr VP Pandey also said that cases of XE variant were found in many European countries but no report of deaths is seen.

“The variant would not make much trouble for patients as it may cause only cough and cold. We have done a good job in vaccination as most of the population has taken their due doses,” Dr Pandey added.

