Bhopal: Cyber crime branch arrests man for sending obscene messages to college girls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber crime branch has arrested a 25-year-old man who was allegedly involved in sending obscene and vulgar messages to college girls on their mobile phones, the police said on Monday.

The arrested accused is a labourer and has never gone to school.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Kumar told Free Press that they received a complaint from a college that some unknown person was sending vulgar messages to the female students of their college from a particular number. The accused also attempted video calls and was harassing the girls.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 354 of IPC, 66 (C), 67 of IT act and started the investigations into the matter.

The police tracked the mobile number with the help of the cellular company to track the mobile number and arrested the accused.

The accused was identified as Kallu Ahirwar, a resident of Chhola Road, Bhopal. During interrogation, Kallu told the police that he used his uncle's sim card in his mobile and sent the messages.

He also told police that he used his uncle’s sim card so that he could not be traced in the investigation. He sent the messages as he felt happy in committing such crimes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:49 PM IST