Bhopal: CM warns Khargone rioters, says harshest action will be taken against them

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday warned the rioters involved in Khargone incident on Sunday saying harshest action would be taken against them.

Chouhan said, “An unfortunate incident has taken place in Khargone. Rioters will not be spared. Harshest action will be taken against them. There is no room for rioters on the land of Madhya Pradesh. Rioters have been identified.”

He said, “Action doesn’t mean only sending the offenders to jail. The damage to properties will be assessed. Those who have pelted stones and done damage to properties whether it’s public or private will have to pay the amount against the damage. We have already enacted a law in this regard. We are in the process of setting up a tribunal.”

Notably, there was stone pelting on a procession being taken out at Khargone on the occasion of Ramnavami on Sunday. Later, curfew was imposed on the city by the district administration.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:41 PM IST