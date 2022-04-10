Bhopal: Two state artistes receive Sangeet Natak Academy Award

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal artiste Padma Shri Arjun Singh Dhurve and theatre actor Teekam Joshi from Madhya Pradesh have received Sangeet Natak Academy Award.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to them at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday.

Joshi got the award for 2018 for his contribution in the field of acting. A graduate from National School of Drama in 2001 with specialisation in acting, he has worked with various groups including NSD Repertoire Co. He has also worked with veteran directors and has acted in more than 120 plays.

Besides Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Joshi has received Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar given by Sangeet Natak Academy. The department of culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, appointed Joshi as director of MP School of Drama on March 30.

The 68- year-old Dhurve was feted with Padma Shri recently. He has popularised Baiga tribal dance. He constituted a troupe of Baiga dancers, which performed in cities and towns in the state. He is the first postgraduate from Baiga community. He was feted with Madhya Pradesh Government’s Tulsi Samman in 1993.

