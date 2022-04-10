Bhopal: April 11 last date to submit claims, objections against voters’ list

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The revision of photo voters’ list of urban bodies and panchayats is underway in the state. Claims and objections against the list are to be received from April 4-11.

Going by the schedule, Monday is the last day for receiving claims and objections. State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has urged that all eligible voters should ensure that their names are included in voter list. Secretary, State Election Commission, BS Jamod, said observers were sent in each district to supervise the revision work.

Observers will do the work of supervision by staying at the designated places till April 13.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 10:51 PM IST