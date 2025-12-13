 MP News: Supreme Court ‘Dismayed’ At High Court Condoning Delay Of 1612 Days In 1st Appeal
MP News: Supreme Court 'Dismayed' At High Court Condoning Delay Of 1612 Days In 1st Appeal

The Supreme Court (SC) has expressed dismay over the Madhya Pradesh high court condoning a delay of 1612 days in filing first appeal against the trial court judgement. The SC was moved against the impugned order passed by the Madhya Pradesh high court dated September 1, 2025 on the state’s first appeal.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) has expressed dismay over the Madhya Pradesh high court condoning a delay of 1612 days in filing first appeal against the trial court judgement.

The SC was moved against the impugned order passed by the Madhya Pradesh high court dated September 1, 2025 on the state’s first appeal. The state sought condonation of delay of 1612 days in preferring first appeal to be allowed and thereby the delay was condoned.

The trial court had given a decision in favour of appellant Shankar Gir over a land dispute while the state, which called the land as government’s, filed first appeal in the high court.

A bench of justices J B Pardiwala and Prasanna B Varale set aside the HC order of September 1, 2025, while expressing displeasure over the ignorance of law. Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General, appeared for the state of Madhya Pradesh and pointed out that the delay had occurred because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Advocate Dushyant Parashar, who appeared on behalf of the appellant, informed the Free Press, “The SC set aside the impugned order passed by the high court and returned the matter to the high court for fresh consideration. The trial court had given a decision in favour of appellant Shankar Gir on a land dispute while the state, which called the land as government’s, filed first appeal in the high court.”

