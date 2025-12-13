Bhopal News: National Lok Adalat; Over 21K Cases Settled, ₹54.80 Crore Awarded

MP News: National Lok Adalat; Over 21K Cases Settled, ₹54.80 Crore Awarded |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions court, Bhopal awarded Rs 54.80 crore while settling over 21,000 cases in the National Lok Adalat on Saturday. An insurance claim of Rs 1.80 lakh was settled in the district consumer grievances redressal commission, which ordered the insurance company to pay the amount to the policy holder.

One Rajesh Kumar had taken the benefit of insurance cover and after his death, nominee Pradeep Kumar had filed a claim case of Rs 2.23 crore. As per the advocate, it was big amount which was settled in the Lok Adalat.

Similarly, Rs 50 lakh was awarded under Motor Vehicles Act. One Raj Kumar Yadav died on August 23,2024 after an accident involving passenger bus MP-04-PA -3792 at Choperakalan on Vidisha Road. His family members filed a claim case. The insurance company was told to give them Rs 50 lakh.

Principal and district judge Manoj Shrivastava inaugurated the National Lok Adalat. Sixty benches were constituted for disposal of pending cases at pre-litigation stage. 0ver 21,000 cases were disposed out of which over 17,336 were pending case and 3959 cases at pre-litigation stage.