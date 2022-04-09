Madhya Pradesh: Destroy mafia network, remove encroachments: CM instructs officials of districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Talking tough against corruption, crime and mafia, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed officials in districts to destroy mafia network and ensure maximum punishment to criminals.

The CM’s instructions came during collector-commissioner conference on Saturday. IGPs of respective zones and SPs attended the conference.

CM reviewed the work of various departments, including police, on 13-point agenda.

“My clear cut message is criminals will not be spared at any cost,” said the CM and asked officials to launch campaign against illegal arms, mafia, illegal mining, Bangladeshi nationals staying in state, goondas, illicit liquor, fraud chit fund companies and continue to bulldoze illegal properties of criminals involved in heinous crimes.

Chouhan said, “There is rule of law in MP. Goondas and other criminals don’t have courage. Tough actions will break their back.”

Talking of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh is no. 3 and should become no 1 in the country.

He warned collectors against complaints of bribe after release of money to beneficiaries.

“This is a slur- not giving money to beneficiaries and not geo tagging the house. If someone grabs poor’s money he cannot be pardoned. If someone grabs money of the poor he should be immediately dismissed from service,” said the CM.

“If someone grabs money in this scheme it is a great sin. I feel anguished on hearing such complaints. Those who grab money of the poor are mafia. If there is any complaint don’t wait, take action. Refer the matter to Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and get back money from them”, said the CM.

“Alirajpur! Why you are lagging in PMAY implementation, is someone below taking bribe? Jhabua collector! There are various complaints regarding corruption from your district. This can’t be allowed. Improve the system. Betul collector! There are tribal people. Complete their houses as soon as possible,” CM addressed these collectors.

The CM appreciated the work of Chhatarpur chief executive officer and Narsinghpur collector. He also appreciated authorities for PMAY work at Shahganj.

Three months' report

As many as 1,791 criminal cases were registered against land mafia across the state in 90 days from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022.

As per officials, during the period, 3,814 illegal encroachments were removed or bulldozed and 2243.80 acre worth Rs 671.61 crore was freed.

The districts where significant action was taken against land mafia, goons, illegal occupants of government land include Bhopal, Khargone, Indore, Jhabua and Tikamgarh.

Districts with poor performance in reference to cases registered against land mafia include Dindori, Narsinghpur, Sidhi, Shivpuri, Satna, Hoshangabad, Katni, Shajapur and Sagar.

The districts with poor performance in reference to land freed from illegal possession include Katni, Alirajpur, Sidhi, Dindori and Shajapur.

There were 3,531 cases of illegal mining against which action was taken. During the action 857 people were arrested, 1,24,989 cubic metre of sand was seized and 3,490 vehicles were seized. The number of four-wheelers captured was 28.

Feedback from collectors

There is decrease in incidents of eve teasing

People with criminal history themselves are surrendering (before police/court)

Kin of criminals refuse to have any relation with them

Use of illegal arms on decline

Those facing warrants for even 10 years have started surrendering

