Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh hatches conspiracy to incite religious fanaticism, photo tweeted by him is not of MP, says CM Chouhan

'Such attempts to disturb peace will not be tolerated whoever he may be'

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewing law and order situation in Mantralaya. |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Warning Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh against making any attempt to disturb peace in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday the photo tweeted by the Congress leader this morning in which some people are seen hoisting religious flags on a shrine is not of Madhya Pradesh.

CM said, "Digvijaya Singh has hatched a conspiracy to incite religious fanaticism in Madhya Pradesh and throw the state into fire of riot."

CM said he would not tolerate any attempt by anyone whoever he may be, to hatch a conspiracy to cause riots in the state.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:06 PM IST