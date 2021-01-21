Seers back Covid vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh

In an effort to make the Covid-19 vaccination drive a huge success in Madhya Pradesh, several religious leaders and eminent personalities across the state have launched a 'Jan Jagriti Abhiyan' to raise awareness for maximum participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 launched India's coronavirus vaccination drive via video conference.

The municipal corporation here has organised the 'Jan Jagriti Abhiyan' to create awareness about mass participation in the inoculation drive.

The campaign is being carried out across the state at various levels.