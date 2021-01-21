PM Modi to take COVID-19 vaccine jab in second phase of vaccination drive: Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the COVID-19 vaccine jab in the second phase of the vaccination drive, reports said today.
While the firts phase of vaccination program launched on Januaray 16 targeted healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase will focus on those above 50 and people with comorbidities.
All MPs and MLAs who are above 50 will be vaccinated in the second phase, besides the Union ministers and all Chief Ministers, NDTV reported.
In total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories, it said, adding the final report for the day will be complied by late in the night.
Ten cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) -- four in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- have required hospitalisation so far, additional secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said.
"There has been no case of serious/severe adverse event attributable to COVID-19 vaccination till date," Agnani said.
India on January 16 rolled out the massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two domestically manufactured vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin --are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.
While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.
