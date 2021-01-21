PM Modi to take COVID-19 vaccine jab in second phase of vaccination drive: Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the COVID-19 vaccine jab in the second phase of the vaccination drive, reports said today.

While the firts phase of vaccination program launched on Januaray 16 targeted healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase will focus on those above 50 and people with comorbidities.

All MPs and MLAs who are above 50 will be vaccinated in the second phase, besides the Union ministers and all Chief Ministers, NDTV reported.

In total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.