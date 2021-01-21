Maharashtra: 68 percent of targeted recipients get COVID-19 vaccines

On the third day of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Maharashtra, 18,166 healthcare workers or 68 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries for the day were administered vaccine doses on Wednesday, an official release said.

On Tuesday, 14,883 healthcare staffers, or 52.68 of the targeted beneficiaries for the day, were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across 274 centres.

With this, the total of 51,650 healthcare workers have received the first dose of vaccines since the drive began on January 16, barring Sunday and Monday when the exercise remained suspended, it said.

"18,166 healthcare workers (68 per cent of the intended beneficiaries for the day)received the first dose of vaccine at 267 centres across the state till 7 pm today. The final percentage can change since the vaccination went on after 7 PM at few centres," it said.

The government said that 312 out of the 18,166 healthcare workers were administered Covaxin, taking the total number of the beneficiaries of the Bharat Biotech-developed vaccine in Maharashtra to 881.