Mumbai sees slight rise in new COVID patients, logs 501 cases in 24 hrs

Maharashtra reported as many as 3,015 new COVID-19 infections and 59 deaths on Wednesday, pushing the number of positive cases to 19,97,992 and 50,582 deaths in the state so far. The city reported a slight increase in the number of fresh positive cases in the past 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 490 patients have recovered and were discharged across the city while as many as 4,589 patients have recovered in the state. The recoveries have now reached 2,845,307 and 18,99,428 in the city and state respectively. On Wednesday, the state had 50,582 active cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported a slight rise in the daily cases in the last 24 hours. The city reported as many as 501 new cases and nine deaths on Wednesday. Accordingly, the total number of positive cases in the city rose to 3,04,122 while the death toll stands at 11,266.

State health officials pointed out that Maharashtra’s recovery rate is nearly 95 per cent, while that of Mumbai is 94 per cent. Delhi has a recovery rate of 98 per cent, while Chennai has a recovery rate of 97 per cent, they added.

Meanwhile, the state government has requested the Centre to allot the remaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to speed up the vaccination.

Officials said they expect the numbers to improve in the coming days. Officials added that those who miss the day of their session will be inoculated at a later stage of the drive.

Senior health department officials attributed the low turnout to automated messages from CoWIN app not reaching beneficiaries in some districts and also to hesitation of people to come forward. At some centres, the recipient’s names were repeated from Saturday’s list due to the technical glitch, officals said.