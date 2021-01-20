Navi Mumbai: After two days of vaccine drive, civic chief urges citizens to not pay heed to rumours

After two days of vaccination, Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) appealed to citizens that the vaccine is safe and whoever have been registered and receive a message for the vaccination, must go to the respective centre. The civic chief also appealed to not believe in rumours.

In the first two days, on January 16 and January 19, a total of 550 COVID warriors were administered with the vaccine. The NMMC has set up four centres for vaccination.

Bangar said that doctors who were administered the first vaccine at all four centers resumed their routine work immediately after the half-hour observation period. “After the vaccination, they continued to work at the same capacity throughout the day. Therefore, the vaccine is very safe and everyone who has registered on the government portal and received the message of the date and time of vaccination should protect themselves by taking the COVID 19 vaccine,” said Bangar.

Doctors, nurses and other health workers are being vaccinated in the first phase of Covid 19 vaccination as per the government directive. “Considering the experience of vaccinated health workers so far, a few people generally feel like they have a fever after any vaccination. However, this number was very limited,” said Bangar, adding that no vaccinated person showed any serious symptoms.

Bangar said that the vaccination campaign has been launched only after the government has fully ensured the safety of the vaccine at various stages before starting the vaccination. Health workers fighting COVID across the country are getting vaccinated in the first phase. “India is not the only country to have started vaccination but it has started all over the world,” said Bangar, adding that people should get the vaccine without any fear and without believing any rumours.

As per the instructions received from the central and state government, the vaccine is completely safe for individuals over 18 years of age. However, pregnant and lactating mothers should not be vaccinated.

“Citizens must inform details the attending physician at the immunization center what medications they are currently taking before vaccination. Vaccination is to be done twice in a 4 weeks period, which will produce antibodies in the body and will provide protection against the COVID 19 virus,” said Bangar.