Bhopal: 86 religious leaders pledge support to Covid-19 vaccination drive

BHOPAL: Around 86 religious leaders have come forward extending support to Covid 19 vaccination drive. In a meeting organised by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, these religious leaders pledged to promote and support the vaccination drive.

Seeking their support for the campaign, the BMC Commissioner K.V.S. Choudhary, also spoke about the civic body's efforts towards sanitation, waste management, and promoting Covid-19 behaviors. Padmakar Tripathi, Deputy Director Immunization, Department of Health and Family Welfare of the state shed light on the importance of vaccine prioritization. Tripathi also allayed fears among the masses particularly on adverse events following immunization. He also responded to queries from religious leaders on vaccine safety, priority groups, how the process works, and COWIN app.

Vandana Bhatia, Health Specialist, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh and Dr Ravindra Bagal, Health Officer, UNICEF, spoke on the importance of vaccination and the need of Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

Anil Gulati, Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh facilitated the meet and interaction with the leaders. Participating members also vowed to support the Swachh Survekshan - 2021, and appreciated the efforts of BMC on waste management.