Madhya Pradesh gets 4.13 lakh more vaccine doses for four regions

BHOPAL: A consignment of 4.13 lakh vaccine doses against Covid-19 reached Madhya Pradesh by flight on Wednesday morning, the third day of the vaccination drive in the state. The vaccination process began last Saturday and, during the two rounds, 18,559 healthcare workers have received the shots. Ahead of the initiation of the nationwide vaccination drive, the state had received 5.05 lakh doses. Till date 9.37 lakh vaccines have arrived in the state for the inoculation.

The vaccines will be distributed to all the four major regions — Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Of the total vaccines received, 70,000 have been assigned for the Bhopal division, which will send the doses to its eight districts — Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Harda, Betul and Hoshangabad.

Dr AL Maravi, regional director, health, said, “Another consignment of corona vaccine doses arrived at Raja Bhoj Airport. Around 70,000 doses are for the Bhopal division. It is the second consignment of corona vaccines. Doses will be transported to all the districts. We've required logistical arrangements for maintaining a proper cold chain. The main focus is maintaining cold chains to focal points in the respective districts."

In the first phase, around 4.17 lakh healthcare workers are to be vaccinated. Of these, 30,000 are on the priority list. The first doses of vaccines are being administered at 150 vaccine session sites in the state, of which 12 are in Bhopal. After 28 days, the vaccine recipients will be given the second shot.