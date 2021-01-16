Madhya Pradesh: It is a moment of pride for all of us, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on vaccination drive

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched corona vaccine drive at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) while health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary launched it at JP Hospital in the city on Saturday. State medical education minister Vishwas Sarang and Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary were also present with chief minister at GMC.

“It is a moment of pride for all of us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched vaccination drive in country. It is beginning of end of corona. Sanitation workers, health care workers and front line workers will be given priority for the vaccination,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, who launched vaccine drive at JP Hospital, said COVISHEILD and COVAXIN are safe. There should not be any misconception in mind. Health care workers and front line workers will be vaccinated in phased manner, he added. Haridev Singh Yadav was first to receive shot in JP Hospital. “I am a security guard in JP Hospital. I went for vaccination to motivate others for it,” Yadav remarked.

Besides health workers, doctors came forward for vaccination at both the places. Dr Ajay Goenka, chairman of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Dr Rajesh Sharma, Medical Superintendent (Hamidia Hospital) Dr ID Chaurasia were given shots at GMC. In addition, Dr RK Jain of TB Hospital received shots at GMC while Dr Dinesh Garg was given shot at JP Hospital. Similarly, MS Khan also given shot at JP Hospital. Employees’ union leader Surendra Singh Kaurav received shot at JP Hospital.