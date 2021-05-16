Scarcity of injection, drugs in Madhya Pradesh to treat black fungus scourge

BHOPAL: If medicines and Amphotericin-B injections are not made available for treatment of black fungus-infected patients very soon, doctors will face big problems. Shortage of medicines and the Amphotericin-B injection needed for treatment of black fungal infection continues in Madhya Pradesh.

The situation now is that doctors in the state have their hands tied as they are admitting back fungus-infected patients, but are not in a position to provide medicines as none of the units which it has formed has a stock of the required medicines and the Amphotericin-B injection.

A hospital superintendent has the power to purchase medicines. Treatment lasts 6 weeks and the total cost comes to Rs 2 lakh per case. Doctors are in a desperate situation as they only administer substitute medicines which are not as effective.

There is an urgent need of these medicines and injection. Medical units have been formed in the medical colleges, but neither the medicines, nor the injection have been provided to them. The purchasing process is on at the government level, but is not sure when the medicines and injection will be supplied to the government, as well as private, hospitals.