Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew won’t end soon, crisis management committees should take a decision, says CM Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the government is not going to lift corona curfew soon.
He made the statement in an address to the people of the state on Friday.
The weekly positivity still clocks at 14.8%, he said, adding that as the infection rate has declined but not ended, the curfew will continue.
He urged the district crisis management committees to hold discussions and take a decision on the matter.
There are certain districts where the positivity rate is less than 5%, he said, adding that in such districts, the administration should hold discussions with the crisis management committee and take a decision.
The country has to fight against the pandemic for three years more, because the virus-induced pandemic takes time to go, so everyone should opt for the corona appropriate behaviour, he said.
According to Chouhan, the class 10 examination of the board has been canceled this year, and that of class 12 has been postponed.
Once the situation gets normal, the examination will be conducted, he said.
Chouhan also voiced concern over the situation arising out of the pandemic in rural areas.
Quacks should not treat patients in rural areas, he said, adding that villagers take medicines from fake doctors and become seriously ill after consuming them.
The crisis management committees should monitor those houses which have corona patients, he said.
Chouhan directed the officials to form health committees and include Chowkidars, Patels and other people in them.
He said Chowkiders should inform the higher authorities about any person suffering from cough and cold.
Chouhan urged everyone to do yogic exercises to maintain good health.
Angry with collectors
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was angry with the collectors of those districts where the infection rate did not reduce.
The chain of infection has been broken in some districts where corona curfew has been strictly implemented, he said.
A few districts, including some big ones, have not shown any improvement in terms of checking the corona pandemic, he said, adding that curfew should be strictly implemented in those places.
800 doctors to be engaged in a month
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said 800 doctors and 800 staff nurses will be appointed in a month. Together with 5,000 oxygen-supported beds, 1,000 beds in ICU wards are being increased, he said.
