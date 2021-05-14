Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew won’t end soon, crisis management committees should take a decision, says CM Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the government is not going to lift corona curfew soon.

He made the statement in an address to the people of the state on Friday.

The weekly positivity still clocks at 14.8%, he said, adding that as the infection rate has declined but not ended, the curfew will continue.

He urged the district crisis management committees to hold discussions and take a decision on the matter.

There are certain districts where the positivity rate is less than 5%, he said, adding that in such districts, the administration should hold discussions with the crisis management committee and take a decision.

The country has to fight against the pandemic for three years more, because the virus-induced pandemic takes time to go, so everyone should opt for the corona appropriate behaviour, he said.

According to Chouhan, the class 10 examination of the board has been canceled this year, and that of class 12 has been postponed.