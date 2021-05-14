Bhopal: NGOs in the city join hands 'Dawa Bhi, Dua Bhi' to provide free medicines to needy patients

BHOPAL: A few NGOs in the city have joined hands to launch a campaign, 'Dawa Bhi, Dua Bhi' to provide medicines free of cost to patients who are in need but cannot afford them. They call themselves 'Bhopal Ek Saath' (Bhopal Together). The campaign was launched four days ago.

The group arranges for medicines for both corona, as well as non-corona, patients. Anyone in need of medicines which they cannot afford can contact the group on thei mobile numbers which have been publicised through social media.

They have a tie-up with some local pharmacies and medicine stores. Either the patient, or someone on his behalf, has to go to the store where the medicines are given to him and the payment is made by the group online. The entire process, they say, does not take more than a couple of hours. The group has helped around 20 people till now.