Indore: Eid celebrated with sweets, feast and prayers at home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eid was celebrated on Friday with sweets, feast and prayers at home by members of Muslim community. However, due to the corona, Muslims did not visit mosque to offer prayers. People greeted each other on Eid through social media.

City qazi Dr Ishrat Ali also celebrated Eid at his residence in Rajmohalla. He had appealed to community members to celebrate the festival by staying at home due to coronavirus second wave.

“May Allah bless us all so that coronavirus pandemic ends,” Ali said in a message on Friday.