Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter dons a spiritual look as netizens celebrate Eid virtually

Eid Mubarak! The moon is here and so is Eid. Today, Indians are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Eid. While, Eid celebrations are lowkey this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, the spirit and joy of celebrating is still high.

The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day.

Since people cannot come out of their houses to meet and greet their near and dear ones, they have taken to social media to wish people on Eid. Twitter, especially, has been abuzz with Eid greetings and wishes since Friday morning.

Here's a look at how Twitterati are spreading love and joy on Twitter on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. Have a look.