Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood stars extend heartfelt greetings

As the nation commemorates the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, scores of Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan and many others extended greetings on the festival.

The 'Mr India' actor took to Twitter and shared a post by History Archives' Instagram page. The post showcased a soulful poem featuring a prayer to exude positivity and light amid the dark times.

Along with the post, Kapoor noted, "For the praying and the ones who can't anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you." Urging people to stay indoors and keep their masks on whenever they need to step out, the 'Dhoom' actor took to Twitter and shared a picture featuring the crescent moon and a mosque with lamps hanging in the backdrop.