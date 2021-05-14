Indore: After Usha Thakur's yagna sermon, several villagers organise haawan

Bhopal/Shivpuri: Soon after cabinet minister Usha Thakur stood by her yagna statement to fight the pandemic, cow dung and cow cakes are selling like hot cakes! Incredible, isn't it.
The villagers of Budhda village in Shivpuri district on Friday opted in their own style to put the pandemic at bay. They organized a special yagna in the village. They did haawan in buckets and moved around the village with smoke billowing out of the buckets and also chanted Hanuman Mantri.
The villagers believed that Agni (fire) and dhuni (smoke) coming out from Hawan would form a shield that would prevent the village from the pandemic.
Budhda is not the only village where this yagna was performed. In several villages of Pohri Tehsil in the Shivpuri district, yagna was being organized by the local residents believing that it would prevent them from the virus.
On Friday, residents living near Pohari fort also organized haawan. Talking to journalists, Devi Singh Jadaun said that cow dung cakes, Kapur and incense are being used in the haawan. “The Dhuni of all these incense will kill any virus. In our religion, it is believed that chanting mantras and yagna will prevent you from all troubles,” he said. Another resident, Puran Yadav, echoed the same.
Recently, cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh Government, Usha Thakur had appealed to the people to come up with yagna chikitsa to protect the country from Corona 3.0. She, on Thursday, reiterated her stand.
In the second week of April, a 11-day yagna was organized at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain appealing to the Lord to prevent the world from the pandemic.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)