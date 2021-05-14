Madhya Pradesh: Woman killed after she gave birth to fourth daughter

Bhopal/Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old married woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws after she gave birth to fourth daughter and also couldn’t fulfil their demands of dowry in Shivpuri district.

The incident took place at village Dhamdauli under Sehaur police station of the district on Wednesday, said police on Friday. The police said that the post-mortem report suggested that the woman was strangulated to death. Some injuries marks have also been found back and on waist that suggested that she was brutally beaten before being strangulated to death, said police.

The deceased was identified as a Savitri Baghel. She got married to Ratan Singh Baghel seven years ago. The couple has four daughters including a twin.

Savitri’s family members told police that Ratan Singh and his parents were expecting a son. But, Savitri became mother of a fourth daughter, around three months ago. This irked Ratan Singh and his family so much that they started torturing her, family members claimed.

Elder brother of Savitri, Ram Niwas told police that he had received a phone call from Ratan’s father Kilor Singh who informed them that the body of Savitri was lying in a field.