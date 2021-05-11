Woman raped and murdered; body found near nullah at Bandra Kurla Complex

A woman in her mid-30s, who worked as a sex worker, was allegedly raped and murdered, and her body was found near a nullah in Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday. The BKC police have registered a case of rape and murder against an unidentified person and are investigating the matter.

According to police sources, a semi-clad dead body of a woman was found in a nullah near MTNL Junction at BKC with a slit throat. Police said that the body was discovered by a local who had gone near the nullah to attend nature's call and immediately alerted the police control room. A preliminary probe has revealed that the woman was raped and then murdered, looking at the way her body was found.