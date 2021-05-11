Woman raped and murdered; body found near nullah at Bandra Kurla Complex

A woman in her mid-30s, who worked as a sex worker, was allegedly raped and murdered, and her body was found near a nullah in Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday. The BKC police have registered a case of rape and murder against an unidentified person and are investigating the matter.
According to police sources, a semi-clad dead body of a woman was found in a nullah near MTNL Junction at BKC with a slit throat. Police said that the body was discovered by a local who had gone near the nullah to attend nature's call and immediately alerted the police control room. A preliminary probe has revealed that the woman was raped and then murdered, looking at the way her body was found.
A police officer said that primary medical examination has found injuries on the woman's private parts. Police are probing all the angles in the case. They have also sought the CCTV camera footage of the area to identify the accused and check if he has been captured in the camera while dumping the body after committing the offence.
BKC Police have formed a team to search the area and find any leads in the investigation, which will help in tracking the accused. Police have sent the woman's body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, police suspect that the accused could either be a jilted lover or a person who could have a financial tussle with the woman.
