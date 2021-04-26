Mumbai: 36-year-old booked for raping NGO worker

Samta Nagar Police booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman attached with an NGO, after spiking her drink at his residence, which later turned into blackmailing with inappropriate pictures and videos.

The accused, whose name has been kept under wraps, had called the woman for a consult, but raped and blackmailed her instead. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.



According to the statement of the complainant, the accused has befriended her on social media in 2018 and they had been in contact over messages and phone calls.