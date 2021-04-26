Mumbai: 36-year-old booked for raping NGO worker

Samta Nagar Police booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman attached with an NGO, after spiking her drink at his residence, which later turned into blackmailing with inappropriate pictures and videos.
The accused, whose name has been kept under wraps, had called the woman for a consult, but raped and blackmailed her instead. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
According to the statement of the complainant, the accused has befriended her on social media in 2018 and they had been in contact over messages and phone calls.
A few months ago, the accused contacted the woman, who works for a non-government organisation, in connection to discussing a domestic issue he was facing. Much to her surprise, when the woman went to his home, he spiked her drink and allegedly raped her.
Police said that the accused also shot a video and took objectionable pictures in compromising positions, which he later used to blackmail the woman and force himself on her on multiple occasions. Last week, the woman finally stopped giving into his demands and stood up for herself, and lodged a complaint with Samta Nagar Police.
Acting on the complaint, a case of rape and assault or criminal force for grave provocation was registered against the accused. While police are yet to make any arrests, they are verifying the allegations and investigation is underway.
