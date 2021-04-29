Bhopal: 29-year-old woman raped for five years by friend who promised to marry her

Bhopal: A 29-year-old woman was raped for five years by her friend who had promised to marry her. The accused, however, left her and disappeared and the victim learned that he is marrying someone else. She has not lodged a police complaint.

She had met the accused Subhash Diwedi in Mumbai where they worked. They moved to Bhopal in 2016 and started living in Sagar homes apartment near Kolar.

SI Presha Maurya said the girl told them that the accused works with a private firm. He is a resident of Satna. He exploited her for all these years and recently fled somewhere else.

He stopped talking to the victim and told her that he is marrying somewhere else. She then lodged a police complaint. Kolar police have booked Diwedi under Sections 376, 376 2 (N), and 506 of the IPC.