Bhopal: Villagers totally ignorant of covid protocols for cremations

BHOPAL: The corona protocols for cremation are not in place in villages of Bhopal. The villagers are even not aware of it and they, themselves, are performing the last rites of their relatives. All the villages have crematoriums and not a single has any corona protocol put in place for the last rites.

As corona tests are a rare occurrence in the villages around Bhopal, the villagers are getting cured at home after the infection and, after death, their last rites are being performed in crematoriums by their relatives.

There have even been incidents where a family has performed the cremation of two women in their village after the patients died of corona in their village. This, surely, is not one incident. In this situation, the chances of a spread of corona in the villages are high, but, still, the administration has not intensified corona tests in the rural areas. They have only started a survey to identify the number of persons with cold, cough or sneezing.