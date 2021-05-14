Indore: Youths unnecessarily coming out of houses and getting infected, says Collector

Indore: District collector Manish Singh here on Friday stated that the youths are unnecessarily coming out of their houses during Janta curfew and getting infected with coronavirus.

“They are then transmitting infection into their family members. This is the time when, we need to reduce activities which can increase infection. Prevention is the only solution,” he said while addressing a meeting of ward crisis management groups of Assembly constituency 3 and 4 at Ravindra Natya Grah on Friday.

Following directives of government, ward level crisis management group has been formed on the lines of district crisis committee for prevention of corona infection at ward level with the help of locals.

Singh said that every one of us is aware of the Covid-19 situation in the city. “We all so know that collective efforts are required to check Covid-190 cases,” he said urging people to corporate with district administration in the fight against Covid-19.