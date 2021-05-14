Indore: Youths unnecessarily coming out of houses and getting infected, says Collector

Indore: District collector Manish Singh here on Friday stated that the youths are unnecessarily coming out of their houses during Janta curfew and getting infected with coronavirus.
“They are then transmitting infection into their family members. This is the time when, we need to reduce activities which can increase infection. Prevention is the only solution,” he said while addressing a meeting of ward crisis management groups of Assembly constituency 3 and 4 at Ravindra Natya Grah on Friday.
Following directives of government, ward level crisis management group has been formed on the lines of district crisis committee for prevention of corona infection at ward level with the help of locals.
Singh said that every one of us is aware of the Covid-19 situation in the city. “We all so know that collective efforts are required to check Covid-190 cases,” he said urging people to corporate with district administration in the fight against Covid-19.
For preventing coronavirus infection, Covid Assistance Centres has been established in 38 places in the city, wherein the paramedical staff and doctor are deployed for treatment of the infected persons.
MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Malini Gaud, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive, and others were also present.
Lalwani said that that coronavirus is an unknown enemy and to defeat it all of us have to work together. He said that ward crisis management groups should encourage those in home isolation are shifted to Devi Ahilya Covid Centre for proper treatment.
Gaud said the scheme of free treatment under the Ayushman Yojana and distribution of free ration to the poor are welcome steps of government. She also expressed concern over people coming out of the houses during Janta curfew adding that ward crisis group needs to check that also.
Vijayvargiya advised formation of teams at booth level who will go door-to-door to enquiry if family is suffering from Covid-19. If that person is home isolated, his family should be encourage to shift him to hospital so that he can get a proper treatment.
Ranadive said that team of four to five volunteers should be formed at colony level. These teams will help residents in purchase of ration when stores will open. In that way, crowd won’t line up outside grocery stores for ration.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)