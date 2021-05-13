Indore: No late fees for delay in UG, PG exam forms for submission in DAVV

Indore: Students, who had not submitted examination form for undergraduate and postgraduate final year/semester exams as yet, should act now.

Following requests by students, Department of Higher Education has directed universities across the state, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, to accept examination forms till May 30. The DHE also directed the universities not to charge late fee from students during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially, DAVV had planned UG and PG final year/semester exams of traditional courses from April 1. Most of the students had submitted forms for the exams also. But as the Covid-19 cases increased, DAVV suspended the exam citing order s by DHE.

Lately, the DHE directed universities to hold exams in June.

DHE also directed universities to open link of exam form submission till May so that those who did not submit the form previously due to whatever reason can do the needful now.

Meanwhile, the DAVV has started preparation for conducting BA, BCom, BSc, MSc, MA and MCom final year/semester exams from June 15.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari stated that the timetable of final year/semester exams would be released soon.