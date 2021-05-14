Bhopal: Over 100 farmers fall victim to fraud in Madhya Pradesh, claims former agriculture minister

Bhopal (Madhya Prdesh): Madhya Pradesh's former Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking action against those allegedly involved in deceiving over 100 farmers in Dhar district.



He also urged compensation for the farmers to tide over the losses. In his letter, Yadav said that a businessman of Dhamnod Mandi in Dhar district had met a farmers' delegation and defrauded them of Rs 1 crore. The farmers said that maize had been purchased from 105 of them but later the traders fled without making any payment.



Yadav also underlined that cases of fraud against farmers are increasing in the state and the government should take strict action against such people.